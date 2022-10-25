Someecards Logo
Dad decides only way to punish daughter is to not let her study for school.

Maggie Lalley
Oct 25, 2022 | 2:52 PM
When this dad is fed up with his teenage daughter, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for stopping my daughter from studying as a punishment?"

6throwaway79 writes:

I have a daughter(16) who is unlike any teenager I've ever seen. The problem is she is extremely rude. I've tried many things to fix this but nothing works. I never had these problems with my other kids.

With them I could just say no electronics for a week or ground them or something like that and it would be enough but not for her. She doesn't care if I take away her electronics she just picks up a few novels and starts reading them.

She will actually be glad if I ground her and use it as an excuse to avoid all our family gatherings like "oh we are going to aunties home tonight? I wish I could come but I'm grounded" and then happily goes to her room.

