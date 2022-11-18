Woman locks mother out of her house after 'creepy' behavior in kitchen.

When this woman is angry with her mother, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for banning my mother from my house after she cooked in my kitchen?"

I (24F) have banned my mother from my house and taken her emergency key.

I did this after I found out from one of her friends who was disgusted, that she was sneaking into my house and using as many plates, pans, silverware and the like in secret, cleaning them and then putting them back, with the express purpose of breaking my kosher status of the kitchen.

I confronted her, she admitted, it, saying that my becoming Jewish and going kosher was “an insult” and she had supported me through my conversion because she thought I’d realize how stupid it was, and when I didn’t she felt stuck.