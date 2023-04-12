Mom loses all her money to bad investments, takes daughter's college fund. AITA?

One mom was out of her depths financially after her husband died. He left her with more than enough money to provide for their daughter, including a large college fund. However, this mom decided to ignore the advice of her husband's lawyer and made some very risky financial choices that left them with basically nothing to live on. The only money they really had left was her daughter's college fund.
I (50F) lost my husband 4 years ago. I also have a 16yo daughter.
My late husband left me everything and told me to trust his lawyer. My husband had worked for 20 years as a doctor and did some minor investing so I inherited over 7 figures.
A year later, I decided to list our home of 12 years and received an offer too good to refuse. With the inheritance as well as the influx of cash from selling the house, I decided to move my daughter and I to Malibu because we always dreamed of a home next to the beach but my husband was exceptionally tight fisted and called homes there money pits.