Mom loses all her money to bad investments, takes daughter's college fund. AITA?

Being able to provide for your child now or in the future is a choice no parent should have to make.

AITA for liquidating my daughter's college fund to keep our dream house?

Throwawayveal-9

I (50F) lost my husband 4 years ago. I also have a 16yo daughter.

My late husband left me everything and told me to trust his lawyer. My husband had worked for 20 years as a doctor and did some minor investing so I inherited over 7 figures.