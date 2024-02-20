'My 5-year-old gets taken out of class everyday, I'm not sure why. Is this normal?' UPDATED

Every school is different, but there are some policies and practices that are fairly universal. So if you're a first-time parent taking the temperature of "what's normal," asking other parents about their experiences can be helpful.

In a popular post on the Kindergarten subreddit, a mom asked if her son getting regularly taken out of class was normal. She wrote:

"My 5-year-old gets taken out of class everyday but I'm not sure why."

My son recently informed me that just about everyday, some type of aid lady takes him from the class and brings him to a different room with games, balls, scooters, other sensory type equipment. He says they play things like Uno or Mother May I, Sometimes they ride the little scooters down the hallway, other times he does exercises like jumps and stuff.