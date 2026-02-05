'My daughter disobeyed her teacher during a menstrual emergency and got a referral.' UPDATED

My 14yo daughter is a Freshman in HS. She has big dreams so she takes school very seriously. She’s a good student and doesn’t get into trouble.
Today, she emailed me to tell me that she told her teacher that she has her period and urgently needed to go to the bathroom. The teacher said no. She went on to tell the teacher that she is actively bleeding through her tampon and didn’t want to get her light gray pants dirty for the rest of the school day. The teacher again said no.
She panicked and went anyways. She stayed within the bathroom rules of being back without 5 minutes, etc. When she arrived back, the teacher told her to speak with her in the hallway. The teacher told her that she doesn’t believe her and that she was going to receive a disciplinary referral. She recommended that my daughter have me email her to verify that she has her period.
My daughter is freaking out because disciplinary referrals are usually used for students using AI or getting caught with their phone too many times.
I’m trying really hard not to rage out at this teacher right now. Every email I’ve started isn’t great. I ultimately decided to call the assistant principal to ask what my daughter should have done in this situation and plan to reserve my words for when I hear back from the assistant principal.
Additional info:
I was called to come to the nurses office yesterday because my daughter had bad cramps and I needed to give meds as well as sign a paper allowing my daughter to carry the meds on her.
My daughter just got her period yesterday and this happened at about 9:30 am. Given that it’s her second (heavy) day and how early she gets up in the morning, it makes sense that she was overdue at this point.
Am I overreacting to my daughter is getting in trouble for not listening to the teacher during a biological urgency? I’m curious what others would have done or how you would approach this with the school/teacher.
adventuresofViolet said:
Don't send an email to the teacher, go over their head and deal directly with the principals.
wovenwebs said:
NOR. You march your adult self into the principal's office and stand up for your daughter! That demerit needs to be removed from her record. A report needs to be made not just about the teacher's refusal to let a young girl change her menstrual products, but about the interrogation, disciplinary threat, and disrespect after the fact.
fivehxrgreeves_ said:
NOR. she did exactly the right thing - the general rule of thumb is that if you have to go & it’s an emergency, you ignore the teacher and take care of YOURSELF FIRST, “repercussions” last. what did the teacher expect?…for your daughter to flash her bloody pad at her for proof?…
I was going to stop by the school when I was done running errands but the VP called me back just before I left. I told her the story just as my daughter told it to me. She genuinely seemed horrified. She shared my concerns as a mom who also has a high school daughter.
She said she had looked up my daughters record and there was zero evidence that she skips class or had any disciplinary actions against her that might suggest she has other intentions, and even if she did have a record she still should have been allowed to use the bathroom.
She asked what I wanted done to the teacher. I said as a rage filled mom right now, I want her fired. But I also understood the district was already understaffed, so I believed she at least needed to be educated and reprimanded.
She asked if it was ok if she spoke to my daughter so she could get the cadence of the conversation straight from her before she spoke with the teacher and others. I told her to please do, and that I thought it would be good for her to know that what happened was wrong and that she did the right thing.
The downside to all of this is that the VP was leaving after their talk to go to a conference and wouldn’t be back until Monday. So she probably won’t talk to the teacher until then. She said that she was going to talk to my daughter and let her know that she can go to the ARC instead of that class until they meet again on Monday. Additionally, she is going to offer her a change in schedule.
It does sound like the referral was merely a threat and it worked. It scared the crap out of my daughter who is scared of any sort of record.
I’ll update more when I get more info. For now, I’m just relieved that the VP agrees that this was messed up.
Before I go I’ll address a few comments:
- some people thought it was weird she didn’t text me. My daughter didn’t text me because phones are banned in school. This was a rule for the first time this year, probably because it was on its way to becoming a state law. (WI) if they are caught with their phone even in their pocket they will get it taken away and a parent has to come into the office to get it.
After a few times, they get a referral. But honestly, even last year my kids emailed me because it was easier for them since they are always on their Chromebook.
- I wish this was rage bait because this is the last thing I need on my mind right now and something I wouldn’t wish on any young woman. I’ve had this account that I believe I got by signing in through my Google email four years ago.
I very rarely go on Reddit but I’ve been on here more recently and decided to take my rage here. In the past, I’ve reacted on impulse so I wanted to make sure that I was justifiably raged, and honestly to get more ideas of things to point out or how to better handle this.
I appreciate all of the support! She’s going to go crazy later when I tell her I posted this online and it got a lot of responses. 🤣
The teacher called me. I answered because I thought it was the VP, which was dumb because she had told me she was leaving for the day/week. The teacher told me her account of the situation and explained to me that she created a new policy and because it was the start of the semester, she was being firm with it.
I said “She told you it was an urgent because of her period and your response was to deny her, humiliate her and then threaten her.” She said that she just wanted to know that she wasn’t lying to her. I said “How did you want me to prove to you that she had a period? Did you want a picture of a bloody tampon or something?” Not my finest moment, especially with my daughters in the car.
She responded “No that’s disgusting” I said, “I agree. Denying a young woman a bathroom and then wanting proof that she wasn’t lying was disgusting. I was very disgusted in this situation.” I then told her that I would prefer to continue this convo with the VP and we hung up.