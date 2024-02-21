'My husband screamed at me for being sad on Mother’s Day, he said 'you're not my mom.' UPDATED 3X

If there's one thing the internet is going to tell you to do, it's dump a mean partner.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a woman shared the Mother's Day saga with her husband. She wrote:

"My husband screamed at me over Mother’s Day."

I got up this morning around 8 with my husband and there was no mention of it being Mother’s Day. That’s fine, we carried on our morning exactly the same as any other weekend morning. I did the washing, made breakfast and put a roast in the oven. My husband spent some of his morning looking for a car for our son who is 17 (his broke down a few days ago and isn’t worth repairing).