'My wife wants to put our son in daycare even though we agreed she'd be a SAHM, AITA?' UPDATED

tl;dr : Before we had the baby, the wife agreed to stay at home. Now the baby is here and the wife wants to return to work, even though we discussed that she wouldn't. Any advice would be appreciated.

SundayScoop said:

I can understand why you might feel like this change of plans is not fair when you assumed everything was set. From experience with many women in this postive I can tell you that it's hard to know how you will feel once a baby is born. Some dedicated careerists find that can't bear to go back to work, and some people who plan to stay at home feel stifled and miss their career.

This is clearly a bit of an impasse. I wonder if you have discussed this with your wife in a supportive way, asking her if perhaps her feelings about staying at home have changed, and she isn't enjoying it as much (and using money as the excuse). Since you have pretty strict gender roles in your family, perhaps she feels that you will be critical of her if she admits that staying home is boring her to tears.