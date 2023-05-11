Aunt tells niece 'not to make her mum's life harder' when her b-day is ruined. AITA?

A concerned aunt and sister came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my 12 yr old niece to not make life any harder for her mum?'

Littlebiggran writes:

I (40f) have a 12 yr old NT (neurotypical) niece and a 8 yr old high needs ND (neurodivergent) nephew. They are my sister's kids (37f). My niece's birthday was yesterday and she had cupcakes ready to bring to her class.

My nephew doesn't sleep well at all and both his parents are up with him a lot of the night and very sleep deprived. Nephew snuck downstairs yesterday morning before everyone was up and ate most of the cupcakes.

(Parents forgot to lock the cabinet, like I said they're very sleep deprived). BIL works about 60 hours a week as a physician and sister is a stay at home mom.