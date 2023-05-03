New mom 'blasted' for not pretending to struggle; ends up giving everyone advice.

'AITA for not pretending to struggle as a new mom?'

I have been debating if I should even post this for days, but I feel the need to hear from people that are not involved in this situation.

I (28F) had my first child 4 months ago. My husband (34M) is deployed overseas, but we were lucky enough that he was able to attend the birth. Since I knew I would be a single mom basically, we planned very well before starting to even try to conceive.

I saved 100% of my paycheck for over a year so I could stay home until my baby is at least 1 years old. While pregnant, I filled 2 freezers with casseroles or Crockpot packs, we have a whole room filled with baby necessities bought over 2 years... Basically whatever can make my workload lighter after giving birth.