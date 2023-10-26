New Mom berates sister when she's accused of raising a 'crunchy vegan baby.' AITA?

My younger sister (15) had her friends over. They were having burgers or something and watching me with my daughter. After I ate I nursed her and one asked if I was vegan. I said yes, she got this weird kinda look, and asked if my baby was going to be vegan.

I just kinda shrugged because, you know, she could be a dairy hating fry fiend like her brother or a cheese-aholic like her daddy. Maybe, maybe not. My sisters friend nodded and spoke to me a little more before leaving.

I thought it was a little odd but shrugged it off. Teens are weird creatures sometimes.

Anyway, unbeknownst to me, this teen had decided I was a crazy vegan "crunchy" mom. Theres a few tiktokers who are apparently stupid about their kids safety and happen to be breastfeeding vegans. Like yours truly.