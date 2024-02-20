New mom debates, 'Am I postpartum or is my husband having an emotional affair?' AITA?

When this woman is annoyed with her husband over the course of her pregnancy, she asks Reddit:

"My husband border line cheated on me while heavily pregnant and newly postpartum and I’m struggling lately?"

This needs back story. My husband and I have been together for three years, married for one. We now have a five month old baby.

Two years ago I saw someone had texted someone and this person was in his phone as “C”. Just “C”. Immediately was like “why don’t you have this persons full name in your phone….?”

He had told me that it was an old fling from work, she had always been in his phone as C, she was married and had a baby on the way at that time and they were just talking friendly. And I was like “okie fine.”