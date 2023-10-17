New mom devastates family when she holds pictures of newborn 'hostage.' AITA?

Once we got moved to a recovery room, my husband and I talked and decided to hold off on sending pictures to anyone, including to his favorite two people (his dad and grandmother) so it’s not like my parents were being singled out. I can’t really even explain why we don’t want to send pics of our son out right now.

We both just have some anxiety about sending a photo to someone and then that photo spreading like wild fire to people we did not consent to having a photo of our son sent to so we’ve just decided to hold off. Not forever, but for now. We’ve literally already talked about how excited we are to send our first Christmas cards this year! So this isn’t a forever thing.