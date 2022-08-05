Man asks if he was wrong to let parents visit newborn against wife's wishes.

Being a parent is tough, but let's face it, being a mother is more difficult than being a father. And sometimes, husbands don't necessarily get that. That said, it can be hard to manage your relationship to your wife, newborn, and your parents (her in laws) without messing something up. When this husband gets reprimanded for letting his parents see his baby, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for allowing my parents to see my baby?"