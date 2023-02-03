Newly divorced dad asks teacher for help with daughter's curly hair; mom isn't happy.

AITA for dropping my daughter off at daycare early so her teacher could do her hair?

I'm a newly divorced dad of a 3 year old girl. I have her every other week. My daughter has very curly hair that my ex wife used to take care of. Now that I'm alone with her half the time, I have to figure it out. I try but on my weeks her hair was mostly a frizzy, tangled mess.

A teacher at my daughter's daycare has very similar hair to my daughter's so I asked if she could help me with my daughter's hair. She said she could do my daughter's hair in the mornings if I dropped her off earlier (drop-off starts at 8, I usually drop her off at 8:45 but her teacher says if I drop her off by 8:20 she'll be able to take care of her hair).