Mom won't punish son for being a 'bully', dad and stepmom say 'you're a bad parent.'

When this mom is concerned, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not punishing my son for being a bully?"

I have two children; “Nico” (17) and “Bailey” (13).

Nico and Bailey have different dads, Nico takes after his dad build + athleticism wise, he’s tall and through sports + frequenting the gym he’s big - my ex has always instilled in him that due to his height and size he can be intimidating…I know Nico has a lot of resentment/shame because of this.

Bailey is introverted, she’s anxious and emotional which can be sweet, it’s not overly negative but in turn comes with challenges - one of these challenges being “Jess” who teases Bailey relentlessly to the point of panic attacks and tears, the school hasn’t done anything.