Mom won't punish son for being a 'bully', dad and stepmom say 'you're a bad parent.'

I have two children; “Nico” (17) and “Bailey” (13).
Nico and Bailey have different dads, Nico takes after his dad build + athleticism wise, he’s tall and through sports + frequenting the gym he’s big - my ex has always instilled in him that due to his height and size he can be intimidating…I know Nico has a lot of resentment/shame because of this.
Bailey is introverted, she’s anxious and emotional which can be sweet, it’s not overly negative but in turn comes with challenges - one of these challenges being “Jess” who teases Bailey relentlessly to the point of panic attacks and tears, the school hasn’t done anything.
Well Jess’ brother goes to the same class and gym as Nico, who when he found out about Jess told her brother that either he puts a stop to it or Nico would just bully him back…Nico is quite popular too, it’s never gotten too bad but Jess’ mum and Nicos school have told us to stop it.