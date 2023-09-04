Dad sick and tired of ex-wife's new husband undermining his parenting, 'they're not your kids.' AITA?

Examples: Our 11 year old had a family day to raise money for his (rec) football team. We went together and it was my parenting time, so the kids were home with me that week. They had lemonade there for people to drink as well as water and fruit juice.

My oldest wanted lemonade and asked me if he could get some. I said of course and Joe said after me that he could not, that he was only allowed water and knew that. I encouraged him to go ahead and told them that the kids are allowed more than water with me.

That same day my youngest wanted to join his older siblings in the bounce house. I said sure and I would go watch to make sure he was okay. Joe said it was not a good idea and he should stay with them.