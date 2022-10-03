Mom asks if she's wrong to not let daughter use college fund if she's not in school.

In a post on Reddit a woman asked if she's wrong to insist the college fund is only for college, even though the money was for her daughter and that daughter chose a different path. Here's her story.

Backstory: I (43f) have 4 kids. El (22f) Katie (17f) cam(15m) Isla (5f) and I'm also currently pregnant.

Me and my husband (50m) started adding to college funds every month for each of our kids pretty much as soon as we found out we were pregnant. I won't say the exact amount but my husband has an excellent job so it's more than most.

We never told our kids because it just didn't feel necessary.