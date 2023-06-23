Older brother wants to break news to younger siblings about his real mom. Dad says no.

When this man feels his siblings have a right to know the truth about his history, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for saying my parents need to tell my brother and sister I’m adopted because I’m not going to hide it?'

My (26M) bio mom left when I was 4. My dad remarried when I was 12 and my mom adopted me. She truly has been the only mom I’ve ever known/remembered. I’ve called her “mom” long before she adopted me. We are very close. Until now, I haven’t thought anything negative about either of my parents.

In the years since, my parents had 2 more kids, a 12 year old girl and a 6 year old boy. I am very close with both of them as well. Recently, I discovered I have a 22 year old half-brother, Kyle, from my bio mom.