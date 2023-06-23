Older brother wants to break news to younger siblings about his real mom. Dad says no.

When this man feels his siblings have a right to know the truth about his history, he asks Reddit:
My (26M) bio mom left when I was 4. My dad remarried when I was 12 and my mom adopted me. She truly has been the only mom I’ve ever known/remembered. I’ve called her “mom” long before she adopted me. We are very close. Until now, I haven’t thought anything negative about either of my parents.
In the years since, my parents had 2 more kids, a 12 year old girl and a 6 year old boy. I am very close with both of them as well. Recently, I discovered I have a 22 year old half-brother, Kyle, from my bio mom.
Yeah, the math adds up and we now know she took off because she cheated on my dad and married the father of my brother. While bio mom and I still haven’t seen or spoken, Kyle and I have been getting to know each other.
He lives quite a bit away but is now coming to visit and is potentially moving to the area after he graduates college as there’s more job opportunities for him and his girlfriend.
I mentioned to my parents that’s he’s attending my fiancé’s baby shower and I planned to introduce him to everyone then. It was then they revealed my younger siblings know nothing about me being adopted.
It something I didn’t know, honestly because me being adopted doesn’t come up a lot. I don’t like to think about or discuss my bio mom. My mom has always made sure to make me feel loved and wanted, just as much as her bio kids.
I told my parents it was time for them to explain it to my siblings as I’m not going to hide who he is. They feel my youngest brother isn’t old enough to understand and that my sister wouldn’t keep the secret. I pointed out it doesn’t need to be a secret and I’m sure there’s literature or some way to bring it up.
This didn’t turn into a huge thing. They did end up telling my siblings (and outside a few questions, they did get it). However, some people I’ve spoken to feel it wasn’t right for me to ask this of them. My dad said he felt I “rushed him”. My mom was the only one who said I was right (outside my fiancé). Was I wrong?
glomforever writes:
NTA. How much of your life were you supposed to put on hold or hide from them? You have a brother you are getting to know, what if you decided to try out genetic testing or genealogy?
What if you are a carrier for something genetic or have a health scare, where you supposed to not mention it in front of them ever? You being adopted was only a big deal because they made it into one and it is messed up that they didn't just tell your siblings from the beginning.
desertsonglala writes:
NTA - Them waiting for a perfect moment is a stall tactic. Why did your father feel 'rushed' since his life in the past fell apart from her infidelity then he married and now you are a loving family? Feeling rushed seems like they wanted the younger kids to think you are not step sibling...this terms is not a big deal.
I applaud you assessing the bigger picture and pressed for the the truth to be told so there are no mental gymnastics during conversations to hide your older brother. Now is the perfect time to celebrate your family is larger. Congrats! Life is now more enriched. Best to you!
ogre215 writes:
NAH - just different takes within the family. It sounds like you guys handled it well. We're there other ways? Sure. Could a bit more planning have gone into the talk or a plan been made to handle it in a couple or months? Absolutely. There was an opportunity for compromise, but it sounds like you all handled it well.
You're an adult, your father being upfront about his take on the situation and that your ultimatum was somewhat unwelcome and made him feel rushed is reasonable feedback from one adult to another. So was your take on not wanting to hide anything.