Parent buys twin son a car and gives twin daughter a $300 gift card. AITA?

My daughter, on the other hand, never expressed any particular interest in anything specific. She's more into shopping and fashion, which is why I thought a Visa gift card would give her the freedom to choose whatever she wants.

Plus, she's been asking for extra money lately to buy clothes and makeup. However, when she opened her gift, she got visibly upset and called it unfair. She said it wasn't fair that her brother got a car, and she only got a gift card and that I was showing favoritism.

I tried explaining my reasoning to her, but she wouldn't listen and stormed off to her room. She hasn't talked to me since. I think I did what was best for each of them based on their interests and needs, but now I'm wondering if I was wrong.