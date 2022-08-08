Parent asks if they're wrong to force daughter into career path she doesn't want.

Kids: they are a blessing, a precious gift, and a huge pain in the literally everywhere. How is a parent supposed to react when their child defies them? And at what point do you let your kid choose their own path?

When a frustrated parent tried to reason with their college-bound daughter about what concentrations of study hold a better future, it set off a fight. Now, the parent (u/PowerfulAd2907) took to Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" forum to pose the question:

AITA for "picking" my daughter's career for her?

My daughter (17f) has always been a smart girl. She has a huge potential future available for her. She has the ability to become one of the greatest data scientists ever. It's an incredibly rewarding job for her, especially since technology is the way to go for the future and the country we live in is expensive. As a computer scientist myself, I've always loved my job.

Ah, there it is.