Parent asks if they're wrong to force daughter into career path she doesn't want.

When a frustrated parent tried to reason with their college-bound daughter about what concentrations of study hold a better future, it set off a fight. Now, the parent (u/PowerfulAd2907) took to Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" forum to pose the question:
AITA for "picking" my daughter's career for her?
My daughter (17f) has always been a smart girl. She has a huge potential future available for her. She has the ability to become one of the greatest data scientists ever. It's an incredibly rewarding job for her, especially since technology is the way to go for the future and the country we live in is expensive. As a computer scientist myself, I've always loved my job.
However, she does not want to be one. I've been influencing her since she was 10. She was initially excited but doesn't want to anymore. She took 2 tech classes in grades 9 and 10 and she isn't taking one in 11th or 12th grade.