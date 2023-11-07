Parent refuses to pay off son's credit card, he says 'you didn't teach me finances.'

It can be hard for parents to figure out when to cut the umbilical cord and let their adult child face consequences for their own choices, without the automatic safety net. While it's ideal for a parent to be loving and supportive for life, that doesn't mean they always have to come to the rescue.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a parent asked if they were wrong for telling their son to pay off his own credit card after a financial snafu. They wrote:

"AITA for telling my son it’s not my fault that he f$#ked up and he can’t blame me?"