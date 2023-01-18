Parent says gay son can't have friend stay overnight; son says it's a 'double standard.'

AITA for grounding my son for abusing my trust and banning his "bestfriend" from spending the night anymore?

So my son Sam 15M is gay which isn't an issue , he came out in the 8th grade. Sam has a bestfriend Joaquin also 15M who hes know since they were 5. Joaquin lives right down the street and has spent the night countless times with no issue. he's a good kid and we're friends with his parents.

Until now I assumed Joaquin was straight as far as I knew I've only ever heard the kid talk/ask about girls or advice with girls and he had a girlfriend for a while. So even after Sam came out I was perfectly ok with Joaquin continuing to stay the night.