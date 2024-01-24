Parents to four daughters refuse to build third bathroom in house. AITA? UPDATED.

When this mom is annoyed with her daughter's request, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for not adding a third bathroom to our house?"

My husband, our daughters (18, 16, 16, 12), and I live in a 4 bed 2 bath house. All of the girls share a bathroom and they’ve been complaining about it for a while. We’ve been saying we’ll convert the laundry room into a bathroom for the twins for a while. It’s an expensive project so we’ve never gotten to it.

My husband and I started working on our garage recently and turned it into a gym for him, a new laundry room, and an office for me. Then we came into some money and decided to renovate both bathrooms, remodel the kitchen, and do work on the backyard.