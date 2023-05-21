Parents kick out 19yo son; sell house so they can retire early; their kids are furious.

My wife and I have three children (25F, 22M, 19M) we're 45. We've both always had the plan to work hard while we're younger and retire early. Thankfully we've gotten lucky in life, and we're now in a position to do that with our savings. The oldest two kids have moved out now, and it's just the youngest who still lives at home.
We have a four bedroom that's in a more rural area, which is a big empty house for just us and our son. The plan is to downsize, sell the house and move to some small place in the city. We hope to travel a lot, so we don't need a huge place. We've decided to sell the house in a few months.
Our son isn't happy about that, even less so when he couldn't convince us to take him with us. He says it's unfair that his siblings got to live at home until after college, and he has to leave now. We offered to pay first last and security on any place he finds, but he thinks a few months notice wasn't enough to give him time to move and look for a job.