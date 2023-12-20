Parents refuse to give up baby's plane seat for disabled man, they get called 'selfish.'

Flying is generally uncomfortable, no matter how you slice it, which is why a lot of people plan ahead to make their flight as smooth as possible. However, sometimes these plans take a backseat to the collective needs of the flight.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not making her child move to accommodate someone with a disability. She wrote:

"AITA for not making my child move to accommodate someone with a possible disability?"

My husband and I were flying yesterday with our 1yo. He’s very active so we always buy him his own seat rather than putting him on our laps for the flight. We had bulkhead seats (those at the front of the cabin with extra legroom).