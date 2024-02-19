Parents shock daughter's BF; 'You want to come on our free vacation? Here's your ultimatum.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

We don’t want him to pay for a single thing. His flight, his hotel room (he will be sharing with our son, they get along really well) and his food and drink will all be paid for by us.

And really we are glad to do it. We’ve also never really had a disagreement with Steve until now.

When speaking to my daughter about plans, the hotel came up. This is when I found out that my daughters dorm roommate is out of town that weekend.

And she plans to have Steve stay in her dorm with her while we visit. I told her absolutely not. I said what they do when we aren’t there is their business, but since we are going to be there and funding this whole trip, he will be staying at the hotel.