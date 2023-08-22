Passenger refuses to switch seats with kid on flight even though family BEGS. AITA?

When this passenger feels annoyed with a kid on the flight, they ask Reddit:

'AITA for refusing to switch seats with a kid on an 8hr flight?'

This was my second 8 hour flight on my way home from Africa via Dubai. I had booked an aisle seat so I could get up without bothering others and a special meal due to health requirements. I boarded the plane, found my seat and settled in.

A family gets on with 3 kids (they don't speak much English) and asks if I could switch seats with one of their kids so they can be together. The father of the family wasn't sat anywhere near the mother and kids, so it looked to me like they had left their seats to random assignment.

I initially said yes, thinking it was just a move across the aisle, but then realised they wanted me to switch to sit in a middle seat and I said no.