Man paid daughters' college tuition, but won't pay for niece's whom he's guardian of.

In a post on Reddit, a man asked for advice after telling his neice he can't afford to pay her college tuition. He obviously doesn't owe her this, but should he have planned for it? Here's his story...

I (45M) am a father of 3 (25M) , (21M) and (18F) but I also take care of my niece (17F) after her father passed away.

My wife (45F) and I have always treated her like family and we give her things equally to the others so that she doesn't feel left out.

I honestly really care about her but financially I can't support her all my life. When my eldest moved away I had more money to spare so I was able to get her more things.