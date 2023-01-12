People applaud dad's response to son's 'gender disappointment' about his baby.

AITA for my response to my son's "gender disappointment"?

My son and his wife are expecting. They came over to visit after they found out the gender of the baby (a girl). My DIL was complaining about how my son reacted. He was upset and was giving her the silent treatment and lashing out at the slightest attempt to speak to him.

I talked to him at dinner table although he tried to cut the conversation. He then got upset and told me that his reaction was 'reasonable" since gender disappointment is a thing and having a girl is a valid reason for this.

I responded with "Well, not necessarily...for example...I have a son and I feel disappointed right now!!" He looked at me with shock while the others chuckled than got up and stormed off.