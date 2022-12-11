People react to dad 'faking' homophobia to disown troubled son; 'it felt freeing.'

This has a lot of backstory to it so I'll try to summarize and make it as brief as possible.
My ex-wife and I had our son right out of high-school. We were both 19 at the time and decided to keep it and a year after his birth we got married. I won't get too much into the details but his mother and I had a rough marriage and by 24 we were both divorced and moved on with our lives.
I have had primary care of our son throughout his life while she has had a lot of visitation/ had him stay with her at various lengths. All throughout his life my son has had a rebellious streak. From trouble at school, lying to teachers, stealing, bullying, missing classes, you name it he's done it at some point.
We tried therapy sessions but they never came to anything and he wouldn't show up for them. We've been in and out of court for stupid petty theft and other idiotic things he's done.