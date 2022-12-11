People react to dad 'faking' homophobia to disown troubled son; 'it felt freeing.'

"I disowned my son for 'being gay' and it was the best decision of my life."

This has a lot of backstory to it so I'll try to summarize and make it as brief as possible.

My ex-wife and I had our son right out of high-school. We were both 19 at the time and decided to keep it and a year after his birth we got married. I won't get too much into the details but his mother and I had a rough marriage and by 24 we were both divorced and moved on with our lives.

I have had primary care of our son throughout his life while she has had a lot of visitation/ had him stay with her at various lengths. All throughout his life my son has had a rebellious streak. From trouble at school, lying to teachers, stealing, bullying, missing classes, you name it he's done it at some point.