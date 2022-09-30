Man asks if he was wrong to potty train niece and nephew without permission.

Are you ever allowed to make decisions about other people's kids, or as family is it just a nice thing to take initiative? One guy tried to be helpful and got himself in trouble. Here's his story.

"AITA for potty training my niece and nephew?"

I (30’s F) have one child a 2 year old daughter (26 months old) and am lucky enough to be a SAHM. Having had the time and good fortune I was able to potty train our daughter when she was 21 months. (Every family is different and this worked for us) she’s been day trained reliably since about 22 months, and night trained for the past month.