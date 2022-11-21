Pregnant woman won't accommodate sister's dietary needs at gender reveal party.

When this woman is fed up with her sister, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my sister her diet isn't my problem?"

I (24F) am currently 23 weeks pregnant. Before people ask, no it wasn't a planned pregnancy but me and my boyfriend have a house, stable income, etc and we are fully prepared for our baby.

We have been planning to do a small gender reveal for a while with close family and friends but we were waiting for my sister (22F) to get back from her month-long holiday in the US.

We have had everything planned to make it a fun celebration for us - especially because I have struggled with my mental health since I was a teenager and we want to turn the pregnancy into a positive thing for me.