Is it wrong to hang a photo from when my friend was pregnant if she lost the baby?

"AITA for including a group picture on my photo wall, in which a friend is pregnant with her stillborn child?"

I recently put up a photo wall in my hallway. I used a tile style, with 30 pictures in total. I plan to get more, eventually covering the entire wall. They are arranged in a grid, with no photo standing out more than the others.

My husband and I selected the pictures together, and really tried to get at least one shot with each of our friends. It's an informal photo wall, so quite a few pictures from parties, etc.

We have a friend, who I'll call Laura. Two years ago, she and her boyfriend got pregnant. We were all very excited, as it was going to be the first baby in the friend group. Unfortunately, her child was stillborn.