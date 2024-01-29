Pregnant warns mom, 'You're not allowed at the gender reveal party.' AITA?

Now, my fiancé and I decided to just have the reveal at our home. We thought we can plan it the way we want without restrictions from a venue or having to get event insurance. We have a big family so this was many of the issues we ran into.

My mom scoffed at this idea and started sending me venues that began overwhelming me. I didn’t reply and had my fiancé speak to her so I wouldn’t get emotional or say anything I regret.

We met for brunch and I thought we were all on the same understanding that the event would be at our home. But after an hour, she text me asking if we are firm or if she can continue looking for places. I told her yes we are firm. She then text me lowering her original budget by over half! The event venue cost more than what she said she is willing to help with now.