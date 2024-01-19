Pregnant woman shames SIL's parenting after nephew's 'bad' interaction with her belly. AITA?

Immediately Carrie and I scold him and remind him that one, he needs to keep his hands to himself and two, it was very mean and dangerous to hit my belly. He apologized and then ran off.

A few minutes later his mother, my brothers gf, comes up to me and asks me what I told her son. I explained what happened, exactly how it happened. She told me that her son was upset because I “yelled” at him.

My internal dialogue was that yeah, I bet he is, because he never gets disciplined in general. He’s a spoiled child and his parents let him do whatever he wants. But externally, I apologized for it but reminded her that he needed to not hit my tummy, or in general. She rolled her eyes and just walked away.