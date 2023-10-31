Pregnant woman berates bitter SIL, 'Your Emotional infertility ISN'T REAL.' AITA?

When this pregnant woman is fed up with her in-laws, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for generally being rude and insensitive to my in-laws?"

I (F29) am pregnant with my first at the moment, and five days past my due date. My MIL (F57) has kindly offered for my husband (M30) and I to stay with her, as she is much closer to the hospital and it makes more sense.

We gladly accepted, but the hitch comes with my SIL (F25) who is also staying with MIL and is very much an attention seeker. Normally I don't bother her and she doesn't bother me, but everyone under the same roof reached boiling point last night.

My SIL was left at the alter seven months ago, and has been devestated by the whole thing. Her horrible ex ran off with another girl on the day of the wedding, and I cannot imagine how she feels.