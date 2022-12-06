Pregnant woman's gets weirdly uninvited from BF's 'men's only' baby shower.

When this woman is upset with her bf and bf's friends and family, she asks Reddit:
My boyfriend and I have been together for four years. We lived separately. He was 30 and lived with his parents. I was 31 and lived with my 6 year old. We had our baby on September 14th.
The baby shower was sometime in August. His aunt decided to throw a baby shower for him. She said it would be a male’s version of a baby shower. Men only, but that was a lie.
She invited his mother, her daughter (his cousin) and herself of course. She said I wasn’t allowed to come. If it were “men only” baby shower, then why were those women there?
Also, that would only make sense if it were a bachelor party. I was carrying the baby and I wasn’t allowed to be there. All my boyfriend said to me that “It was out of his control” I feel like he should’ve stood up for me and said that it didn’t sound fair, that it should be a baby shower for the both of us.