Pregnant woman's gets weirdly uninvited from BF's 'men's only' baby shower.

"AITA for questioning why I wasn’t invited to a baby shower for a child that I’m carrying?"

My boyfriend and I have been together for four years. We lived separately. He was 30 and lived with his parents. I was 31 and lived with my 6 year old. We had our baby on September 14th.

The baby shower was sometime in August. His aunt decided to throw a baby shower for him. She said it would be a male’s version of a baby shower. Men only, but that was a lie.

She invited his mother, her daughter (his cousin) and herself of course. She said I wasn’t allowed to come. If it were “men only” baby shower, then why were those women there?