Pregnant woman's BF picks child's first name, she asks to pick middle name, he gets mad.

Naming a child is big task for parents to agree on.
In some cases, it can be super fun and easy. But when you can't agree, the big guns come out, and the emotions can get real high, real quick.
She wrote:
AITA for not letting my partner name our unborn child?
I am currently nearly full term (35 weeks) and the conversation of what to name our daughter has been brought up a few times this week and it’s always ended in an argument. The name of our daughter was decided quite early on in my pregnancy and it was my partner's idea for the name choice, she is being named after my partner's friend who sadly passed away while serving in the British Army.
I wasn’t too sure on the name when I first heard it but it did grow on me after a few weeks and he also turned down every single name I mentioned, when I say close to 20 different names and he didn’t like any of them he was pretty much set on naming her after his late friend.
The idea of middle names got brought up and he straight away said that his mum would be happy if we gave her his mother's middle name and I didn’t hate that idea but what I didn’t like is how he said it like he expected me to agree.
I’ve never had an issue with his side of the family they are nice and friendly people very easy to get along with never had any issues, I told my partner that either I picked her middle name or she didn’t have one because he chose her first name, and also I’m not a huge fan of the middle name in question but that’s not the point.
He straight away turned it down, and said his mum told him how happy she would be if our daughter got her middle name and I just don’t agree with that. I also gave him another option, our daughter can have his mum's middle name but she gets my last name and again he didn’t agree.
Then again I stated 'well she just doesn’t get one then if we cannot agree' and he said his whole family has a tradition where everybody must have a middle name. Am I being responsible with my arguments or am I not being responsible whatsoever?
Good_From_70 wrote:
This is because he does expect you to agree. In fact, he expects you to agree with all his opinions and none of yours. You do see that, right?
I'd die on this hill as he clearly has no respect for your opinion on this topic. NTA.
HammerOn57 wrote:
NTA.
You're willing to compromise. Your partner is not.
Don't be a doormat.
Fine_Prune_743 wrote:
NTA. Why does he get to decide all names? Honestly I wouldn’t want to be with a man that wouldn’t meet me in the middle with something like this. I would stand my ground on her getting my last name.
Dull-Slice-5972 wrote:
NTA, it sounds like a red flag honestly that he isn’t open to any compromise. As a fellow pregnant woman deciding on a name is incredibly hard but it sounds like he’s making a unilateral decision and does not care about your opinion. Makes me nervous for future disagreements on parenting styles.
CoolRanchBaby wrote:
NTA. But your partner is. Sorry but he’s being totally unreasonable. This is your child too, who you are carrying and are going to have to birth. (After my husband witnessed that he said I could have any names I wanted for the kids lol. I wanted him to pick too though so we decided together, but he never argued with me lol.)
There’s no way he should pick TWO names you don’t want! The fact that he’s acting like this at all raises a lot red flags. I don’t think any reasonable person would try to force two names (well three including surname) on the other parent against their will! Again, NTA but your partner is acting like one!
Clearly, OP's NTA, and there are some major red flags around her husband's current behavior.