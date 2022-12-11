Pregnant woman doesn't want to be a SAHM; husband says 'you're an AH.'

I just want to start off by saying that I have immense respect for SAHP.
My husband and I are expecting and I am 5 months pregnant. We are over the moon and so looking forward to meeting our son! My husband owns and runs his own business, and so do I. We are both very happy with our jobs.
Recently we started talking about schools, childcare and jobs etc. Now it’s important to note that my husband and I are very safety oriented, and weary of people we don’t know.
I stated that I’d like to go back to work pretty soon after the baby is born. I am looking forward to spending time with the baby, but I am in no way interested in staying home with him full time. I’m imagining being back full time when he’s around 8/10 months.