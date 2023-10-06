Pregnant woman lashes out when husband freaks out over his baby shower task. AITA?

He gets home from work at 2-ish. When I got home at 6pm, he was napping on the couch. I figured he was tired and I went upstairs to the computer to see if he did the envelopes.

He didn't. I wasn't mad or anything as he was obviously tired, but I was anxious to get them out so I started checking the spelling and downloading the font.

He came upstairs a few minutes later, furious, telling me to get off the computer because he was going to do them. I let him know I already started editing and it'll take me a minute to finish.

He started yelling, saying "that was my task and you're taking it away from me!". He gets thrown for a loop sometimes with changes in plans, but he usually does not start out yelling like this.