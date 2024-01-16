Pregnant woman tells her childfree friends that they are 'cruel' to her. AITA?

When this woman upsets her childfree friends, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for telling my childfree friends they are cruel to me?"

I (33F) was child free and wanted to stay that way for most of my life and all my friends are the same. My partner and I talked a lot about pros and cons of having kids and we both agreed I wouldn't abort if I ended up pregnant but we won't actively work on kids.

However in the last year we wanted kids more and more. First we wanted to foster (adoption is nearly impossible in our country) but then we sorta ended up pregnant. I am due to give birth soon and my friends are being dicks about it. I told them off and called them cruel and they called me a selfish asshole.