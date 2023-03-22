Pregnant woman tells husband to stop 'sulking' about being banned from son's birth.

Ultimately, it's up to the person giving birth to choose who they want in the delivery room as it's an incredibly intimate, painful, and vulernable experience. While both parents usually prefer to be present, it's a private decision that should be between the doctor and the pregnant person. If you're a dad who gets banned from the room, do you embrace the moment and smoke cigars while waiting in the car like it's 1954, or do you "sulk?"
So, when a frustrated dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole," people were ready to help deem a verdict.
I, 28M, have been with the love of my life, Emily, 26F, for 7 years, married for 2. We have always talked about having kids, and I’ve always wanted to be there when they were born. When my dad was still alive, he used to tell me and my siblings all the time about how it literally brought him to tears (NOT a man who cries btw), and he would say he was so grateful for all of us and for the experience.