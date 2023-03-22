Pregnant woman tells husband to stop 'sulking' about being banned from son's birth.

Giving birth is a harrowing, terrifying, miraculous and beautiful experience that can be challenging for couples to endure together...

Ultimately, it's up to the person giving birth to choose who they want in the delivery room as it's an incredibly intimate, painful, and vulernable experience. While both parents usually prefer to be present, it's a private decision that should be between the doctor and the pregnant person. If you're a dad who gets banned from the room, do you embrace the moment and smoke cigars while waiting in the car like it's 1954, or do you "sulk?"

So, when a frustrated dad decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole," people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for “sulking” about the fact that my wife won’t let me watch my son’s birth?