Pregnant woman warns stepdad to not call himself 'papa' to her kid. AITA?

Quick add in my mom and her husband own their own business and have more freedom then our other parents and I don’t want the baby to get confused if the other grandparents are not always available to get together because of their jobs.

I also mentioned that to her but she became so feral saying she will have the baby call her by her name then and if I’m going to have all these rules she won’t visit.

I had advised her nothing she is saying right now is going to make me change my mind. This is my baby and this is what I wish for he will not be called papa just because his own bio grandkids call him that it’s not going to happen here.