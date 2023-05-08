Pregnant woman's mom leaves her on hiking path when shares her baby name. AITA?

No_Suit2126

I'm (28F) 33 weeks pregnant, high-risk, and on modified bed-rest. I can still do moderate exercise and run errands but mostly I'm meant to be sitting with my feet up all day so I don't get sick again.

My doctor okay-ed me to continue doing my mile-walks so my mom and I went up to our local park that has a walking path. She drove her car.

We got about 1/8 mile from the car and I mentioned thinking of changing the name I'd picked for the baby. Its been a point of consternation between she and I. I had settled on a name but in the last couple weeks it began to feel like the wrong name. I've been trying out a few names. She's frustrated by my inability to pick one.