Man is married to creepy 'witch,' MIL's BF says kids are racist.

"AITA for letting my wife instill superstitions on our children?"

Me (38M) and my wife Alexis (32F) have 3 children together. Dan (12M), Hope and Joy (8F). Alexis is a bit peculiar as a person, she’s very into oddities, fairytales and mythology, witchy things and such.

I love her with my entire soul and could hear about her interests for hours, but that doesn’t really mean i share them, i just love to hear her talk passionately about her things i am simply a non-believer.

One of the many things that she’s always done is “protect” our family, so she has special rocks or gems in their rooms and all windows of the house, she sages the house every so often, etc.