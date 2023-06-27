Reddit told her to let him in daughter's life, now she's pregnant again. UPDATED

Just about last year, I posted on AITA asking if I should or shouldn't let my daughter's father into her life? I tried to post an update but the community denied me and I decided to move on since I was harshly judged anyway. But with new issues popping up, I decided to come to reddit once more.
To summarize my AITA post: Matt, a childhood friend of mine and the man I had feelings for, and I had slept together. He left for the Air Force and left me with a baby.
What I didn't mention in the post was that I tried to tell him but he blocked me or something and refused to contact me.
I've tried to go to his mother, but she refused to contact him for me and stated she'd sue me for custody of the baby if it was his. Knowing she was serious, I went with the narrative that I had no idea who the father was and raised Jade with help from my parents.
2 years passed and I bumped into him at a store. He asked me questions about Jade and followed me home, then put together that Jade was his and asked to be in her life.
Some extra information: Matt and my relationship was very hush hush. If we went out and he saw someone he knew, he would leave me to go with them.
My family used to be very close with him until his dad died, and then his mom suddenly hated us and did not want him around me. His family is also wealthy and this was why I took it seriously when his mom threatened to sue me for custody of Jade if she knew she was Matt's.
Now for the update and beyond that: I told a friend that knew both me and Matt pretty closely, and she had become my best friend. She decided to have her brother draw up a contract for me to use so that I can safely have Matt in Jade's life without me having to worry.
I told Matt and we both signed the contract and my friend had her brother do his thing to notarize it. The first thing he asked me once everything was signed was that if this meant we could sleep with each other again.
I said no and stayed firm that this wasn't for us, this was for them. It wasn't long before I learned he was engaged to someone else anyway, so I was confused as to why he even asked.
Whenever he came to see Jade, he would complain about his fiancee and how his mom is making him marry her. I didn't say anything about it until he started flirting with me and asking to be with me. I told him he is engaged and I am not going to be the other woman and neither is my daughter.
He proceeds to bring her to the place I work at and break up with her there. Which in turn, she comes up to me and tells me that people talk and she knows what I've been doing.
I felt guilty about it first, but Matt really stepped up after that happened. He became even more attentive towards Jade and spent as much time with her as possible and even revealed himself as the father to my parents and everyone else.
I found myself hoping for us to become a family and rekindling my feelings for him. He convinced me that he was serious about us and I began sleeping with him again. I had found out from someone else that he was going to be sent out again and I confronted him and asked if he was going to tell me.
He said he was and that this time, he will keep in contact with me and Jade. He went and was doing okay for a while. He contacted us every Friday. But then suddenly he stopped contacting me.
He wouldn't answer my calls or texts. It was like the past all over again. I tried asking his mom and she just brushed me aside and told me to do a DNA test so she can either take custody of Jade or take me to court for falsifying Matt as the father.
It didn't help that I learned he was engaged, once again, to that woman. And that I learned that I was pregnant once again.
That is where my update ended. But now I have more, which inspired me to come back to reddit. It’s been 8 months since then, and I have moved into a new house and left my old house behind.
I wish I could say that I found a new love, but that’s not the case. I don’t even think I’d be capable of finding someone new right now with two kids under my belt. I’ve been scared to get back out there after my experience with Matt.
But that’s not what I’m posting about.
I think I’m afraid of what would happen when he returns in a few months. I don’t know if he would come looking for us again or if I should even let him back into our lives. I’ve tried for months to get a hold of him, with no success. I’ve even tried letters, going through friends, etc.
My best friend’s brother has a friend that’s in his unit and they can use phones, have service and such but I have no idea why he pulled the disappearing act again. Or why he’s engaged and set to marry that woman again.
Jade stopped asking for him months ago. Just after he broke her heart. She’s cried for him so many times, I’m happy she’s forgotten him because she’s back to her usual happy go lucky self. But I really don’t think I’m going to make the mistake again and let him back into our lives. It’s better without it.
I want to say, it's hard being so harshly judged again. My blinders for my feelings towards Matt has really caused some real issues for me and my family and I know that's my own fault and no one else's.
No, reddit didn't tell me to sleep with him again. Reddit told me to have him in her life, which is what I did. Sleeping with him was on me and I do know that.
I should have stopped him when he refused to wear condoms. I should have just said no to sleeping with him. That's on me and I already know that.
My thing was that the community harshly shamed me for keeping Matt from Jade when I knew he was in it to get to me. But I gave him the benefit of the doubt because I did agree that Jade should have her father in her life.
I've read most of the comments and I've decided to look into getting a lawyer. I won't allow Matt in again, because him leaving again really woke me up.
To those who think that this is fake or there's some story out there that sounds like mine, I'm sorry you feel that way. I wish this was some story but this is really happening to me, as unfortunate as it is.
The reason I left out so much from my original post was honestly because of the word count limit. I didn't know that leaving it out would cause such a harsh judgment.
So you guys can judge me and tell me I’m horrible, but I know what’s best for my daughter and now my son. Thank you for reading this far and I hope I won’t have to update again! To those of you that supported me, thank you!
You seem to be young and naive, and now you have two children with a man who has done nothing but prove himself unreliable.
You need an attorney to help you get a custody arrangement and child support. If he is still in the Air Force, you can always report him to his commanding officer. Sometimes just the threat of going to the CO is enough to make a person step in line.
Do what you need to do to take care of yourself and your babies.
Girl why are you blaming us? We didn’t tell you to sleep with him. You need to stop looking for love and focus on yourself and your kids.
Get off Reddit, get a lawyer, and get a formal custody agreement. This 'my friend made a contract and notarized it' back door BS that doesn't stand for anything is only going to make this more complicated.
You're getting judged harshly because you're pulling wool over your eyes as if ignoring the problem can keep it at bay. He is going to come back and the cycle is going to continue - at the expense of your daughter.
I don't think you're horrible, I think you're incredibly naive and continue to be. You need legal protection and you need to get this thing into court sooner rather than later.
No matter how much money she had, Matt’s mother can’t get custody of your daughter if you have a lawyer who can speak in complete sentences. At this point, Matt should be dead to you. Oh, and two words, which apply equally to Matt, not singling you out: birth control. Two more words: child support.
Enough with this martyr act. “Oh you all think I’m so horrible and you’re probably going to yell at me!” You’re a mom of two. Get a lawyer and draw up an actual custody agreement before you’re a single mom of THREE.