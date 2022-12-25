Religious dad kicks out lesbian daughter and GF because GF calls him 'homophobe.'

"AITA for kicking my lesbian daughter and her GF out of my house for being freeloaders?"

My (48, M) daughter (21, F), "K", and her girlfriend (22, F), "Anastasia", have been living with me since Anastasia lost her job during the pandemic and they couldn't afford to live together alone.

I let them live with me because I love K a lot, but Anastasia and I have a tense relationship, now I'm a fairly religious Christian but I am open-minded and don't hate LGBTQ+ people, but I don't think she understands that or she chooses not to, as she sometimes accuses me of homophobia when she gets angry, which hurts me a lot because K is my world and I wouldn't dare do that.