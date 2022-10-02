Man asks if he was wrong to report neighbor for breaking no-dogs rule.

Rules are rules, but everyone breaks them sometimes. I personally jaywalk pretty much every day. Also, my no-dog building is full of dogs. This guy decided to take justice into his own hands, and his rationale is pretty shaky.

Here's his story...

I live in a building where pets are strictly verboten, you can’t have one even if you own the apartment.

Last week, I was leaving the building with my 6 year old and another resident was coming down the stairs with some tiny dog in her tote bag. My daughter started fussing as I’ve told her it’s not me against us getting a dog but it’s the building rules. My daughter wanted to know why this lady didn’t need to follow them.