Man turns tables on ex with a revenge potato after finding hidden tracker on their daughter.

crowlexing
My kid's mother (my ex) is a control freak. We have shared care, week about arrangements. She demands to know her daughter's every movement. Texts constantly, checking up on her and a load of other overbearing nonsense. (One of the reasons I left her also)
My daughter is now well into her teens and fed up with the control. The ex tries to track her via various apps on my daughter's phone however my daughter is savvy enough to disable this when she wants. So we went camping for a week in the summer with my new partner and her kids. I told the ex exactly where we were camping and our planned travel route.
My daughter had had enough of the control and texts and turned off her phone as we left for the trip. We had to detour a bit due to roadworks and soon I got a text from the ex demanding to know where we were going and why our daughter wasn't responding. I was surprised she knew we were off track a bit.
Once we get to camp we go looking and sure enough find an air tag hidden in my daughters bag. Both myself and my daughter were pretty unimpressed and almost dumped it in the garbage.
Instead, we decided to have some fun. We were camping in a small town with a post office. We bought a large potato on which my daughter drew an angry face. Put the air tag and the potato inside a sealed post bag and posted it to her mother.
Over the next 6 days of camping, I received a series of increasingly agitated calls and texts from the ex about our whereabouts. She was freaking out as the tag travelled from our remote town, through another state and slowly back to her address.
A week goes by fast and we head home.
Drop the kids off to their mothers and almost forgot about the package as it hadn't arrived apparently.
A few days later I get an excited call from my daughter, who was grounded. The post bag had turned up at least a couple of weeks after sending. The potato had gone bad and turned to a foul-smelling mush in the bag that upon opening had spilled on the living room carpet leaving a rotten mess with an air tag in the middle!
Even better, it was the ex who opened it. I wish I had been there to see her face. Apparently, it was worth the grounding. The ex still tries to control and track my kids, but doesn't have much luck.
Coygon
Kid is going to go no contact in a few years and Mom will wonder why.
AbbyM1968
Worst of all will be the self-justification mom will be thinking to herself. And mom really won't have any clue that it's her own behaviour that drove her children away.
blorbot
Revenge is a dish best served au gratin.
Fancy_Box_3916
8,852This has made my day, thank you for the laugh. Best of luck to you, you’re raising a great young girl there. She’ll be no pushover in life.
Helpful_Hour1984
Good one, kudos! If your daughter finds another air tag, tape it to a long-distance bus or train. That'll freak out mommy dearest.
Atlas-Scrubbed
I am curious if this is even legal for your EX to do. While she is in your care, EX doesn’t have a say - at least I wouldn’t think so. I am not a lawyer so take this as a question.
fermion72
This is off-topic, but it reminds me of a story a friend tells about her and her sister (both pre-teens) going on a camping trip with their dad. They were in their tent, and heard a big smash, which was a bear (!) breaking into a car.
My friend's dad said, "Ha, that jerk in the next tent over must have left food in his car." Then, he though about it some more, and realized that the noise was coming from the direciton of their truck.
After the appropriate, "Oh, dang!" he peeked out of the tent and watched as a mother bear was hoisting her two cubs into the bed of their truck, to eat some of the food they had left inside. :/
The bears eventually went away, and they left for home the next morning. On the way back, dad says, "Okay, uh, so we have to talk about something. We have a choice: we can tell your mother what happened with the bears, and she's never going to let us go camping again.
Or, we can agree to keep it a secret and I'll get the truck window fixed on the down-low. What do you think?" Both girls simultaneously said, "Keep the secret!" and they did, for at least a decade.
Their mom doesn't love the story, but also acknowledges that there probably wouldn't have been any more camping trips if she had, indeed, found out about it.
BeautifulPhantom1
And yet she still hasn't pulled her head out of her spud.
2Dfruity
I will never understand parents like that, what does your ex think your daughter is going to do? Run away in the middle of the woods and join a beaver-worshiping murder cult?
Cause gps tagging your kids is a sure fire way to at least get them to run far away when they're an adult. Then your ex will be convinced they did join a beaver-worshiping murder cult and she was right all along. No I'm totally not speaking from experience.
lapsteelguitar
Now that is FREAKING funny. Seriously, it was 100% appropriate. Nothing damaged. Nobody hurt. OK, the potato made a mess, but that was not part of the plan. Just plain bad luck. I suppose you could have put it on a truck bound for?