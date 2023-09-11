Mom says it's 'creepy' that her son rewards his disabled wife with hugs and kisses like she used to do for him.

She emphasized that Diane was more helpless here than she could be. We live in a mountainous town that’s not wheelchair friendly. Diane can’t drive anymore. She had to rely on Mickey. Mary had to ask Diane and make sure she was really okay.

I asked her if she had so little trust in her own son to be a good person. Mary said her own father seemed like a good person to others but he was not a good father or husband.

Mary’s late mother was physically disabled and likely had anxiety and depression because of her disability and her husband’s controlling behavior. She wasn’t allowed to go out of the house and had no money. Her husband threatened to throw her in an asylum if she tried to leave, with or without the kids.